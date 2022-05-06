Richy Werenski shoots 10-over 80 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Richy Werenski hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Werenski's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his third stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 217 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Werenski got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Werenski to 10 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 9 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 10 over for the round.