Peter Uihlein shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Uihlein hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Uihlein had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Uihlein's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Uihlein's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.