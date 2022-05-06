  • Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Peter Malnati makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.