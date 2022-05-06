Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Malnati hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Malnati's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 412-yard par-4 16th, Malnati went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.