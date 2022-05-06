Paul Barjon shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Paul Barjon hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Barjon hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Barjon's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Barjon's his second shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Barjon's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.