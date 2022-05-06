Patrick Reed shoots 9-over 79 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Patrick Reed hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 2 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Reed's his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 6 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Reed's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reed hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Reed to 9 over for the round.