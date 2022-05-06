Norman Xiong shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Norman Xiong hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Xiong finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Xiong had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xiong to 1 over for the round.

Xiong tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Xiong to 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Xiong got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Xiong to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Xiong had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xiong to 2 over for the round.

Xiong got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xiong to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Xiong reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xiong to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Xiong's 205 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xiong to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Xiong chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Xiong to even for the round.