Nick Watney shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Watney's tee shot went 157 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Watney's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 114 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.