Nick Taylor shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.