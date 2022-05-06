Nicholas Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Nicholas Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.