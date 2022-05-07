Nate putts well but delivers a 6-over 50 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Nate Lashley hit 7 of 9 fairways and 5 of 11 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 154th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 second, Nate Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Lashley took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and one putting for double bogey. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.