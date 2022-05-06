10-over 80 by Morgan Hoffmann in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Morgan Hoffmann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day in 150th at 13 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Hoffmann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Hoffmann went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 3 over for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 4 over for the round.

Hoffmann tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffmann to 5 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 6 over for the round.