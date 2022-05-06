Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Thompson hit his 137 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.