Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Michael Gligic hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, Gligic missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.