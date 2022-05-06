Max McGreevy putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 147th at 11 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Max McGreevy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Max McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McGreevy's his second shot went 108 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 78 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 6 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.