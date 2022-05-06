  • Max Homa putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa carded a 4-under 66 to get to 7-under for the tournament, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Max Homa’s Round 2 highlights from Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa carded a 4-under 66 to get to 7-under for the tournament, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.