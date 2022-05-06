Max Homa putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day in 2nd at 7 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Max Homa hit his 259 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Max Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Homa hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Homa's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Homa's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Homa's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Homa had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Homa's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.