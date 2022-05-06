Matthias Schwab putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Schwab went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Schwab's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.