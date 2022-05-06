Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 17th green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 2 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff his second shot went 74 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wolff to 3 over for the round.