Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, NeSmith missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.