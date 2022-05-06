6-over 76 by Matt Wallace in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Wallace hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wallace's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wallace his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 6 over for the round.