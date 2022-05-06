Matt Kuchar shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.