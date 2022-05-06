Matt Jones shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Jones's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Jones had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at even for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Jones got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.