  • Matt Jones shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Jones makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones buries a 22-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Jones makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.