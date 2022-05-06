Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Fitzpatrick hit his 182 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.