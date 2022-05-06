-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Fitzpatrick hit his 182 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
