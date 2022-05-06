Martin Laird putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Martin Laird had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Laird hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Laird's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

Laird hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Laird chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 1 under for the round.