Mark Hubbard shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a 280-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hubbard's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hubbard had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.