Marc Leishman putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Marc Leishman hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 5 over for the round.