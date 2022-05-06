Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the par-5 10th, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.