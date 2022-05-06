-
Luke List shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Luke List's Round 2 highlights from Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List carded a 4-under 66 to get to 6-under for the tournament and four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, List had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 15th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, List's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put List at 4 under for the round.
