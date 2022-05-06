Luke List shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, List had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, List's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put List at 4 under for the round.