Luke Donald shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Donald hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Donald's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Donald went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 228 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Donald to 2 under for the round.