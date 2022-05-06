Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Glover hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.