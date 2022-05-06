Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Lee Hodges had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Hodges hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Hodges at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hodges's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Hodges went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.