13-over 83 by Larkin Gross in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Larkin Gross hit 4 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Gross finished his day in 152nd at 17 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Gross got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gross to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Gross's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Gross got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gross to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Gross had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gross to 4 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Gross chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gross to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Gross his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

Gross got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gross to 11 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Gross reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gross to 12 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Gross had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gross to 13 over for the round.