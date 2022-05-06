-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Lanto Griffin shares a special connection with 21-year-old from Dream on 3
Ahead of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin meets Luke from the non-profit Dream on 3. Luke has been battling Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC) since was 19. Lanto's father passed away from cancer when he was 11. Lanto gives Luke a quick lesson and then hits some shots on the range.
In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Griffin got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Griffin's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Griffin stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
After a 197 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Griffin his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
