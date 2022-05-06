Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Griffin's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Griffin stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a 197 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Griffin his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.