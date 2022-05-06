  • Kurt Kitayama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Kurt Kitayama makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Kurt Kitayama makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.