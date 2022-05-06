Kurt Kitayama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kitayama finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Denny McCarthy, Luke List, and James Hahn; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-5 10th, Kurt Kitayama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Kitayama's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Kitayama hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kitayama's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.