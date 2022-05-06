Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hickok had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hickok's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.