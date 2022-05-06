Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Aphibarnrat's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Aphibarnrat hit his 112 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.