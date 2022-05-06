Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.