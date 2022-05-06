Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Streelman's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Streelman chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.