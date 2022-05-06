Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Chappell hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Chappell had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Chappell's 191 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Chappell's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 113 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.