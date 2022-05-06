Strong putting brings Kelly Kraft an even-par round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Kelly Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kraft chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.