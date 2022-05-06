Keith Mitchell shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.