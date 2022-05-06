Keegan Bradley putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Keegan Bradley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Bradley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bradley's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.