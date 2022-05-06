K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.