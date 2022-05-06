Justin Lower shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lower had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Lower suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lower at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.