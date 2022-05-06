Joshua Creel shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Joshua Creel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Creel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Creel's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Creel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Creel hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Creel had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Creel to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Creel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.