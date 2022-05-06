6-over 76 by Joseph Bramlett in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Bramlett's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.