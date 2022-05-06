Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Jonathan Byrd got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Byrd his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Byrd's 193 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 4 over for the round.