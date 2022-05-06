Jonas Blixt putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jonas Blixt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Blixt hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even for the round.