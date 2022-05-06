9-over 79 by Johnson Wagner in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 147th at 11 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to 5 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 8 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 9 over for the round.