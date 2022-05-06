John Huh shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, John Huh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Huh got a double bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 5 over for the round.