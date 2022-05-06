Joel Dahmen shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a 276-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Dahmen's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.